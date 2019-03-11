New caterers to bring fresh scene to popular bowling club

THE Bangalow Bowlo has welcomed new caterers, One Green Mile who are bringing a fresh new eatery scene to the village.

The kitchen opened Thursday night after The Stockpot Kitchen closed earlier this month to move to Lismore.

A spokeswoman for One Green Mile said exciting things were coming to the bowlo, and the food philosophy was "very much about paddock to plate and fresh local produce".

She said the new carefully-crafted menu was "very fresh with all the local clubs favourites".

"Head chef Sasha is going to make use of the existing infrastructure The Bangalow Bowlo has. He's put grills in so there will be lots of beautiful salads with char-grilled vegetables.

Chef and One Green Mile owner Sacha Meier.

"There is options for a lighter mid-week meal and also the meals a little cheekier for your Friday nights," she said.

"We tried really hard to keep prices similar to what was at The Stockpot because we know we are catering for a wide demographic including families and retirees and it's important to have something like this in Bangalow."

The menu offers share plates such as oysters and an antipasto plate, mains including burgers, tacos, steak, schnitzel and fish and chips, a healthy list of salads and vegetable dishes - including a Broccoli dish charcoaled grilled, creamy eggplant, farm salad and fermented chilli brittle, as well as desserts and kids meals.

One Green Mile's Southern Fried Chicken.

The business is owned by head chef Sacha Meier, from Three Blue Ducks, former head chef at Treehouse on Belongil and who has also owned restaurants on Victoria's Great Ocean Road.

"We ultimately want One Green Acre at The Bowlo to be an extension of the incredible space that is The Bangalow Bowlo," Mr Meier said.

"Since Stockpot have handed over the reins, we have planted a veggie patch, received a permit to plant, and have planted three varieties of banana trees.

"Over time, we will cultivate any spare soil, growing speciality items that we will share with all of you, our goal is to become as self-sustainable as we can.

"We will introduce cooking classes, educational programs and heaps of really good food. My passion for family tables and fresh simple flavours is at home here in the Northern Rivers, and I am so stoked to share common food and values with the other passionate growers, diners and chefs."

Visit https://onegreenacre.com.au, facebook.com/OneGreenAcre, @onegreenacre_ on instagram and for catering and events email onegreenacrebangalow@gmail.com.