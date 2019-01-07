New caterers to bring fresh menu to popular bowlo

East Lismore Bowling Club will start serving up a new menu next week.

East Lismore Bowling Club will start serving up a new menu next week. Tyson Yates

PATRONS will be treated to an exciting new menu at East Lismore's Bowling Club when new caterers start serving up next week.

The previous caterers finished last month just before Christmas.

Manager Jeff Beard said the bowlo was welcoming the new caterer from the Gold Coast after carefully selecting their choice from a decent pile of applications.

"The menu will be changing quite considerably,” Mr Beard said.

"The old menu didn't really change much.

"This guy is bringing in different themes - there's winter menus and summer menus.

"He will also be offering different flavours of chicken parmigiana.”

The new cook was second in charge at a bowling bistro on the Gold Coast.

"He talks the talk and ticks all the boxes,” Mr Beard said.

"We're now giving him a start to see if he can walk the walk.”

Dining hours will also be expanding with dinner five nights a week and lunches three times a week.

The new menu also coincides with the start of the club's Sunday sessions, which commenced yesterday, bringing live music every Sunday and a water slide jumping castle for the kids.