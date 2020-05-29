New cashback app trial offers a motza

FEELING the pinch? The pre-launch trial of a new money-saving app can help, offering up to $50 cashback per week on routine shopping purchases in-store and online.

The app, motza, is currently being trialled by News Corp Australia company Nationwide News in New South Wales and is in the final stages of recruiting 1000 users. You can join the trial by downloading motza in the App Store.

motza's cashback offers apply to purchases of groceries, fuel, pharmacy goods, electronics and department store items - a broad range of goods to ensure users get additional value on a range of products. The app provides a full list of participating retailers.

Once you've made a purchase, the cashback flows into your motza wallet, which lists your available balance. Once your balance hits $10 you can withdraw it from your wallet and deposit it into your connected bank account.

As an example of motza's cashback value, a user who spent $544 a month on groceries, $200 per month on fuel, $104 a month on pharmacy items, $200 a month on department store purchases and $200 monthly on electronics would received up to $374 annually (or up to $31 a month).

That's enough to buy a GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K action cam, a Google Nest Hub Max, a set of Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear headphones, or a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" tablet. Or three takeaway pizzas per month for a year.

All without spending any more than normal on your routine shopping.

The cashback comes from motza, not the retailer, and purchases made by gift cards or via services like Afterpay, Zip Pay and PayPal aren't eligible.

motza is free to join and allows users to earn cash back when they make purchases using a bank or credit card linked to one of the bank accounts they connect to the service. When you download the motza app, you will be asked to connect a bank account that you would normally use for your everyday shopping activities. This allows motza to automatically pay you cash on eligible transactions. The service currently supports cards from the Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ, NAB, ING Direct, St George, Bankwest, Macquarie Bank, Suncorp, Bank of Queensland and Citibank, with users able to remove connected bank accounts via the app.

It's also secure, using two-factor authentication and 256-bit encryption.

Currently, the trial has recruited around 800 users and we have places for around 200 more.

To be involved in the trial, you'll need to be a resident of NSW and over 18 and own an iphone to download the app from Apple's App Store.