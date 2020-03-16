Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
Health

New case of coronavirus emerges in Queensland

Chris Lees
by and CHRIS LEES
16th Mar 2020 8:17 AM

ANOTHER person has tested positive for coronavirus in North Queensland.

A worker at South32's Cannington mine about 200km south east of Mount Isa has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The employee underwent testing after self-monitoring symptoms that met the testing criteria," the company said in a statement.

"The employee was on rostered time off and had not been onsite for several days when his symptoms presented."

coronaviruspromo

The statement said the man was now self-isolating at home and was under the management of the Townsville Public Health Authority.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are taking every precaution to minimise any impact," the statement said.

"We are providing regular updates to employees and our recommendations are aligned with those of government and health authorities, including deferring travel and enforcing self-isolation for any employee, contractor or visitor who has returned from overseas."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks mine worker mining mt isa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NRMA: Northern Rivers fuel prices should be lower

        premium_icon NRMA: Northern Rivers fuel prices should be lower

        News WITH global oil prices plummeting are we getting ripped off at the bowser?

        How many crashes will happen here before something is done?

        premium_icon How many crashes will happen here before something is done?

        News Dangerous intersection not eligible for black spot funding

        Business calls for farmers to grow hemp

        premium_icon Business calls for farmers to grow hemp

        News LAND-owners could earn income, but not in dodgy way.

        Council on struggle street with funding for major projects

        premium_icon Council on struggle street with funding for major projects

        News PROJECTS such as new sheds for firefighters and SES are on the list.