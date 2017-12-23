New cartoon series to promote healthy waterways

A series of three animations form the Love it Lose it campaign, which aims to get the Northern Rivers community on board to improve waterway health.

SMALL and simple changes to disposing of house and business waste is key for ensuring a healthy future for our waterways.

That is the message being advocated by a new animation series called Love it or Lose it, a collaborative project by five Northern Rivers councils in a bid to improve the ailing health of the region's Richmond River catchment.

Featuring major landmarks like the Big Prawn, the animations localise with humour how activities such as littering and run-off from domestic cleaning products can significantly contribute to the poor health of local waterways.

Ballina Shire Council's environmental health officer, Kristy Bell said the latest campaign aims to "explain complex environmental issues in a fun and entertaining way”.

The project was a collaboration between Ballina Shire Council, Kyogle Council, Lismore City Council, Richmond Valley Council, Rous County Council and North Coast Local Land Services. NSW Government's Environmental Trust funding also supported the creation of the project.

"Rural runoff, urban stormwater, recycled water and water conservation are issues councils across our region deal with, so it's fitting that we are working together to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy clean drinking water, healthy fish and beautiful waterways,” said Ms Bell.

"Tackling local waterway issues is tricky because there is no single cause or solution, but we hope these animations will educate and encourage the community to do their part.”

To watch the animation series and to go in the draw to win a double movie pass, visit the Ballina Shire Council website and complete the short online survey.