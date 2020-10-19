New caravan park managers to make village a tourist hotspot

SIX years ago, the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park and Camping Grounds was not in a good state.

Richmond Valley Council decided to close it down and start again.

In recent years the council has invested significantly in upgrading Memorial Park, including the current construction of a new amenities block.

That work is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

As an important tourist facility in the region, the caravan park provides a budget-friendly, family-style camping and caravan experience.

An unpowered site for two people costs just $21 a night.

And now, with experienced managers officially taking over as of October 1, this popular little park looks set to go from strength to strength.

The council invited expressions of interest from suitable applicants to manage the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park and Camping Grounds for a

period of up to two years, with a two-year option.

Expressions of interest closed on June 30, and the final decision was made last month.

The contract was awarded to Tuckurimba residents Peter and Maureen Baker, "due to their strong track record in motel and caravan park management", according to a report going to the council meeting this week.

"The management of the caravan park officially changed hands on Thursday, 1 October 2020," the report states.

"The term of this agreement is for a period of two years, expiring on 30 September 2022 with an option to extend for a further two-year period, being 1 October 2022 to 30 September 2024.

"As per previous agreements, the new managers will receive a percentage of the gross site fees collected.

"The caravan park's new managers will work with the Discover Richmond Valley team and local businesses to maximise the returns to the community from visitors staying in Coraki."