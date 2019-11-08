New camp tailor made for autistic kids

UNITING FAMILIES: Local mum, Rachel Rowe will launch "a first of its kind” autism camp for kids and their families on the Northern Rivers in January. Pictured is her daughter Quincy Rowe and Ben Baker.

UNITING FAMILIES: Local mum, Rachel Rowe will launch "a first of its kind” autism camp for kids and their families on the Northern Rivers in January. Pictured is her daughter Quincy Rowe and Ben Baker. The Bakery Media

A LOCAL mother of an autistic child is launching a new style of supported and respite-based holiday for autistic young people and their families on the Northern Rivers.

As the mum to an autistic nine-year-old girl, Rachel Rowe recognised a need for autistic young people and their families to connect with other autistic families and began developing Autism Camp Australia (ACA).

As the chief executive of the organisation and having first-hand experience, Ms Rowe realised autistic families needed to take respite-based holidays they could enjoy as a family.

"We recognised that our neurotypical daughter needed to feel special too," the Goonengerry local said.

"We needed a holiday where we knew our autistic daughter would get to hang out with other autistic young people, enjoy a tailor-made program of capacity building social learning and life skills activities and be well looked after by carers who really understand the lived experience of autism.

"We wanted her to enjoy her own program of activities and be supported in her role as a sibling to a child with special needs.

"We also recognised that as parents, we needed to be able to have a break sometimes."

She said ACA was the first organisation in Australia to run such a comprehensive parents and siblings program.

One in 70 Australian are now diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and the prevalence of ASD is reportedly growing at a faster rate than any other disability.

No two autistic people are alike, and all have unique strengths, interests and passions, but many autistic young people, and their families, can experience social isolation.

"Autistic people just think a little differently," Ms Rowe said.

"Sometimes it's easier to speak in your own language.

"Autistic young people get autistic young people, and families of autistic young people have a shared experience which is often hard for families of neurotypical young people to understand.

"It makes sense to bring autistic families together."

With an ambitious plan to set up in six locations around Australia over the next three years, ACA launched this week and its first program will begin on the Northern Rivers in January 2020.

The program will tap into existing regional group recreation/camp facilities with safety, privacy, autonomy and low sensory input as priorities.

On the Northern Rivers, ACA will work with NSW Sport and Recreation facilities at Lake Ainsworth.

The ACA program will run 12 times a year, over four days and five nights.

For more information, go to www.autismcampaustralia.org