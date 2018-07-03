Menu
FRESH: Sprout cafe staff Elijah Fraser, Josephine Smith and Jessica Fraser.
New cafe sprouts up in Casino's main street

3rd Jul 2018 9:00 AM
A NEW eatery has sprouted on Barker St in Casino.

Sprout is the new fresh-food-fast cafe opened by Jessica Fraser from Coraki.

Her mother Josephine Smith has come down from the Whitsundays to help run the eatery.

Son Elijah Fraser was helping out on the first day of business on Wednesday.

"We were looking for an opportunity,” Jessica said.

"The council were really friendly and rents were affordable.”

Fresh sandwiches and rolls spilling with salad greens and quinoa smoothies are available.

Sprout Cafe on Barker St in Casino, opposite the post office. Open 8am to 4pm every weekday.

