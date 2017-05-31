New cafe rises from the flood

ROLL UP, ROLL UP: The Shoebox owner Simon Cass has just opened his eatery on Keen Street in Lismore.

A NEW Lismore business owner is thrilled he made the move to open his new business despite the flood throwing a spanner in the works.

The Shoebox Lismore owner Simon Cass felt the benefits of opening a business in Lismore outweighed the initial devastation of the flood water which came up 1.5 metres in the premises he was about to open.

"It was worth pursuing the opportunity to create a business and a lifestyle," Mr Cass said.

"It's been great and there are a lot of positives," he said.

"There are new relationships with other business owners in town, new friendships and I am learning a lot about Lismore as a whole."

"I find Lismore to be a lot like Melbourne - it is so multicultural and I love the feel, the history and the surrounding areas."

Mr Cass had seen 'Keen on Green' was up for sale before the floods but before the sale went through devastation hit the town as the flood waters broke the levee.

Shops and restaurants on Keen Street were some of the hardest hits as the flood waters channelled down the street and continued to rise through the Friday.

"I was very keen and the restaurant where I was working was also inundated," he said.

"I was worried.

"But I really liked the position of the business, and the nature of the business.

"And I also want to see Lismore get back up to where it was, and I'm happy to create a great business in Lismore."

Mr Cass who did his apprenticeship at Rae's on Wategos for three years and then ran a variety of restaurants in Melbourne is passionate about 'creating happiness through food'.

The restaurant on Keen Street offers a large variety of foods including raw cakes, vegan gluten free cakes, a large selection of salads and a full breakfast and lunch menu with all food made on site.

There is also a selection of 'grab and go' items including vegan lasagne, organic rice balls, as well as smoothies, juices and coffees.

The Shoebox on Keen Street, located between Fundies and the new regional gallery, is excited to cater for the Lismore community.