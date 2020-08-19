New cafe, playground, water park, retail shop in $6M project

Some of the upgrades at Alstonville's Summerland House Farm. Photos from Page MP Kevin Hogan.

THE $6 million expansion of Summerland Farm at Alstonville has been officially opened.

"Summerland Farm approached me a few years back with a need to upgrade their Alstonville facility," Page MP Kevin Hogan said.

"This upgrade will create more local jobs for people with a disability through increased agri-tourism.

The new playground at Summerland House Farm. Photo from Page MP Kevin Hogan.

"The project has expanded existing facilities at Summerland Farm, better serving the region's macadamia industry through upgraded dehusking and sorting facilities and developing a nationally significant tourism experience.

"This included integrating existing horticulture activities into the tourism experience, showcasing the region's produce through an edible arboretum, a farmyard animal barn, farm-themed play and educational attractions and equipment.

The retail nursey has plenty on offer. Photo from Page MP Kevin Hogan.

Executive director businesses of Aruma, Brett Lacey, said this was a transformational project for the site and the region.

"The team is incredibly excited by this new development," Mr Lacey said.

"We have the privilege of employing 100 employees with a disability at the farm, and with this funding we're thrilled to be able to create an additional 35 employment opportunities."

Brett Lacey, Dylan O'Malley and Kevin Hogan at the official opening of Summerland House Farm's $6 million expansion.

Highlights of the upgrade:

● Farm Cafe: Open seven days, the cafe serves local salads, wraps, coﬀees and other grab-and-go foods.

● Adventure playground and water park: Inspired by nature, there's streams of running water, rocks and logs to climb and a cubby house accessed from a water tank. This is authentic farm action designed for safe, kid friendly fun.

● Shopping: Enjoy browsing The Grocer, The Gift Shop and The Potting Shed.

● Coming soon: Super cute farm animals will soon be joining the Summerland House Farm family. There will be new tours and kids party packages coming soon.