Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT'S BEEN A ROLLERCOASTER: Lennox Head sisters Nicole Isaac and Jackie Dellar have partnered with Nicole's husband Marty to purchase The Gallery Cafe in Ballina.
IT'S BEEN A ROLLERCOASTER: Lennox Head sisters Nicole Isaac and Jackie Dellar have partnered with Nicole's husband Marty to purchase The Gallery Cafe in Ballina. Jacqueline Munro
Business

New cafe owners 'blown away' by support

Jacqueline Munro
by
14th Feb 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been a whirlwind first week for sisters Jackie Dellar and Nicole Isaac who, along with Nicole's husband Marty, have taken over The Gallery Cafe in Ballina.

Since re-opening the new-look cafe last week, the Lennox Head locals said they have been "inundated” with support from customers.

"We are kind of blown away by the support we have been getting,” she said.

"We've had a really great response.”

Nicole said she and husband Marty, who is a trained chef, had wanted to own their own eatery "forever” and when they saw the cafe was for sale, they "just jumped in”.

"It all came about because we have such a passion for hospitality and we decided instead of working for someone else, it would be good to have our own baby,” she said.

"It has good bones as it is and we knew it was a busy, well-known cafe and so we thought for us it was a perfect opportunity to go into something that was already successful, instead of building something from the ground up.”

Business partner and sister Jackie Dellar said the family-run business didn't want to make too many changes to start with, instead content to take the time to find their feet.

"It's a cafe of the community and the people, so we didn't want to go in all guns blazing and change it all,” she said.

"We wanted to really embrace what the community loved and try to stick with that as much as we can.”

Of course, the new owners have made a few changes to the cafe, including fresh paint, a stunning new custom-made coffee machine and have introduced a new brand of coffee.

Nicole said they made the "bold move” to change to the Will & Co coffee brand, with The Gallery Cafe the first stockists of the brand on the Far North Coast.

"We really encourage people to come and at least try the coffee because it's really, really good,” Jackie said.

"It's not in this area yet except for us, so it's something fresh and new for the region.”

The owners already have some big plans for the business, including eventually opening the cafe seven days a week.

"We are really interested in offering Thursday, Friday and Saturday night dining in the future,” Nicole said.

"That's a really big passion of ours to get that happening as well, particularly with Marty being a chef.”

ballina ballina gallery cafe northern rivers business northern rivers food the gallery cafe
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'I got forced into it': Distressed pursuit teen in court

    premium_icon 'I got forced into it': Distressed pursuit teen in court

    Crime THE court heard the boy had "nowhere to go” if released on bail.

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Arthur loses home in Tabulam fire

    premium_icon Arthur loses home in Tabulam fire

    News Bridge workers 'flogged guts out' in an attempt to save property

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    INXS manager reveals contents of the X Building

    premium_icon INXS manager reveals contents of the X Building

    Business Music entrepreneur Chris Murphy explains his X Building project

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    FIRE EMERGENCY: Up to date fire warnings

    FIRE EMERGENCY: Up to date fire warnings

    Breaking Fires continue to burn west of Tabulam and at Jennings