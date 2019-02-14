New cafe owners 'blown away' by support

IT'S BEEN A ROLLERCOASTER: Lennox Head sisters Nicole Isaac and Jackie Dellar have partnered with Nicole's husband Marty to purchase The Gallery Cafe in Ballina.

IT HAS been a whirlwind first week for sisters Jackie Dellar and Nicole Isaac who, along with Nicole's husband Marty, have taken over The Gallery Cafe in Ballina.

Since re-opening the new-look cafe last week, the Lennox Head locals said they have been "inundated” with support from customers.

"We are kind of blown away by the support we have been getting,” she said.

"We've had a really great response.”

Nicole said she and husband Marty, who is a trained chef, had wanted to own their own eatery "forever” and when they saw the cafe was for sale, they "just jumped in”.

"It all came about because we have such a passion for hospitality and we decided instead of working for someone else, it would be good to have our own baby,” she said.

"It has good bones as it is and we knew it was a busy, well-known cafe and so we thought for us it was a perfect opportunity to go into something that was already successful, instead of building something from the ground up.”

Business partner and sister Jackie Dellar said the family-run business didn't want to make too many changes to start with, instead content to take the time to find their feet.

"It's a cafe of the community and the people, so we didn't want to go in all guns blazing and change it all,” she said.

"We wanted to really embrace what the community loved and try to stick with that as much as we can.”

Of course, the new owners have made a few changes to the cafe, including fresh paint, a stunning new custom-made coffee machine and have introduced a new brand of coffee.

Nicole said they made the "bold move” to change to the Will & Co coffee brand, with The Gallery Cafe the first stockists of the brand on the Far North Coast.

"We really encourage people to come and at least try the coffee because it's really, really good,” Jackie said.

"It's not in this area yet except for us, so it's something fresh and new for the region.”

The owners already have some big plans for the business, including eventually opening the cafe seven days a week.

"We are really interested in offering Thursday, Friday and Saturday night dining in the future,” Nicole said.

"That's a really big passion of ours to get that happening as well, particularly with Marty being a chef.”