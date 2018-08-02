New cabins under construction at hinterland retreat

PEACEFUL RETREAT: An artist's impression of one of the new cabins being built at Nightcap Ridge.

PEACEFUL RETREAT: An artist's impression of one of the new cabins being built at Nightcap Ridge.

NEW spaces to sleep and play are under construction in the hills north of Lismore.

Nightcap Ridge owners Fraser and Sara Duddy and Gwenda Brennan received $150,000 from the Regional Tourism Fund to boost their facilities.

Mr Duddy said two new two-bedroom cabins were expected to be complete in about two months time, while the new lodge building would be ready this year.

"In total, we'll be able to sleep 10 people in three cabins,” Mr Duddy said.

The two new two-bedroom cabins will add to the existing studio cabin, while construction on the lodge building will offer multi-purpose facilities.

Mr Duddy said they had applied for the Lismore City Council to approve the lodge for events, including weddings and corporate events.

He said they attended the North Coast Tourism Symposium in Coffs Harbour last week, and clean and green tourism was a hot topic.

"Eco tourism was a massive part of it,” he said.

"We're very much about nature.”

The chance to escape surrounded by lush bushland on their property had so far been embraced by those visiting from metropolitan areas like Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"I think Lismore's untapped,” Mr Duddy said.

"There is a lack of contact with the outside world and we're surrounded by 8000 hectares of National Park.”

Mr Duddy said down the track, they also had plans for glamping and "tiny home”-style accommodation options.