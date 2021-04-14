Menu
Reaper Clothing owner Brendan Horne hopes to deliver a new style of clothing to the Northern Rivers.
Business

New Byron clothing brand to reap rewards of niche style

Tessa Flemming
14th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Byron Bay tattoo enthusiasts are set to reap the benefits of new shirt brand Reaper Clothing, satisfying a demand for local alternative clothing.

The recent launch had brought a new meaning to birthing creativity for husband and wife duo Brendan and Melissa Horne who thought up the clothing brand during maternity leave.

Mr Horne said he was inspired to kickstart the brand after getting tired of paying big on UK brands like Bad Monday.

“I was not only having to pay the conversion rates but waiting on international postage so I’d end up spending $70, 80, 90 on one shirt,” he said.

“I ended up mucking around, making shirts for myself and I got a good response from friends so I thought why not?”

Mr Horne said there was a market for the “street-inspired” clothing in Byron Bay despite its boho look.

“I think the Northern Rivers is more-so based on the surf and skate style which is huge for our demographic but also on the other side, there is a demographic that’s more alternative,” he said.

“There are those heavily influenced by alternative music, In Hearts Wake, The Amity Affliction, and this sort of styling is synonymous with their atmosphere but there wasn’t much for it around.

“I know so many people who the love neo-traditional tattoo style so I wanted to cater for that.”

Some of the designs of Reaper Clothing.
Some of the designs of Reaper Clothing.

While starting out small with their online business, Mr Horne hoped to grow to a global scale and pass on the “wealth of knowledge” he’d gained from Northern Rivers creators.

“The absolute dream is to take this to a worldwide scale, looking towards retail and getting bigger and better, creating an avenue for local jobs and sponsorships,” he said.

In the meantime, check out Reaper Clothing via their website, Facebook or Instagram.

