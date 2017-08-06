New Byron Bay adventure hub

Byron Bay Ballooning will be relocating to Skydive the Beach's skydiving headquarters in Byron Bay within six months.

AUSTRALIA'S biggest adventure tourism company Skydive the Beach Group Limited has acquired one of northern New South Wales' gems, Byron Bay Ballooning Pty Ltd.

Also known as Skydive Australia, the acquisition will strengthen the company's existing adventure offering in Byron Bay, where it has been operating a tandem skydiving business, Skydive Byron Bay since 2005.

The merging of the two businesses will create an exciting new adventure hub for tourists and thrill-seekers looking to experience the beauty of Byron from a breath-taking perspective.

Skydive MD Anthony Boucaut said the addition of Byron Bay Ballooning to Skydive the Beach's impressive adventure portfolio brings it closer to its ambition of becoming the world's largest and most respected adventure tourism company.

"We are thrilled to be developing an adventure hub to support local business, whilst providing a classic and beautiful way to experience the best that Byron has to offer," Mr Boucaut said.

Byron Bay Ballooning provides approximately 3,000 hot air balloon customer experiences a year.

The business will be relocating to Skydive the Beach's skydiving headquarters in Byron Bay within six months, and the expansion will mean additional hiring immediately.

Since successfully completing an initial public offering in March 2015, Skydive the Beach has been growing exponentially, acquiring Australia Skydive (March 2015), NZone Skydive (October 2015), Skydive Wanaka (July 2016), Raging Thunder Adventures (October 2016) and Reef Magic Cruises (April 2017).

Skydive CEO Anthony Ritter said, "The addition of Byron Bay Ballooning will complement our Northern Queensland hot air ballooning operation."

"The past two years have seen Skydive the Beach expand significantly. As this acquisition reflects, our portfolio of adventure experiences has grown well beyond parachuting, with businesses within the group providing a range of adventure sports and experiences like white water rafting, cruises and canyoning."