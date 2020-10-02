Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A development application has been lodged for one of the vacant tenancies at Goonellabah Village shopping centre.
A development application has been lodged for one of the vacant tenancies at Goonellabah Village shopping centre.
News

New business to open at Goonellabah shopping centre

Rebecca Lollback
2nd Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged with Lismore City Council to fill one of the vacant shops in the Goonellabah Village Shopping Centre.

The centre is home to Coles, a butcher, newsagent, bottle shop and other specialty stores.

Now a 24-7 laundromat could be opening in the near future.

Documents lodged with the council explain a proposal to split one of the tenancies into two separate tenancies, with one of them to become the laundromat.

It would include seven washing machines of various sizes and eight dryers.

"The extended operating hours are sought to cater for shift workers in the locality who often are not able to make use of such services during normal operating hours," the report states.

"In this regard, the operation and management of the 24-hour laundromat will be akin to the 24/7 gyms which operate within the area through the implementation of additional security measures.

"The premises will be equipped with a new Dormakaba automatic door that will automatically lock at midnight and will re-open at 5am the next morning.

"The door is also able to be remotely locked and unlocked.

"Access to the premises between midnight and 5am will be achieved via a key code located at the front of the premises permitting access for customers (such as shift workers) who have registered for this service.

"Some residents who do not have access to private facilities rely on this type of service.

"Currently, there is no laundromat available to service residents in Goonellabah."

Surveillance and CCTV equipment will also be installed.

Cash will be emptied each day and users will be encouraged to use "tap and go" EFTPOS at the laundromat.

goonellabah lismore city council northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Saffin appeals jail sentence for 'depraved' sex attack

        Premium Content Saffin appeals jail sentence for 'depraved' sex attack

        News FOR three or four hours, Edward “Ned” Saffin sexually abused a 19-year-old man in an isolated area near Lismore.

        'Millionaire' had bizarre excuse for car crash

        Premium Content 'Millionaire' had bizarre excuse for car crash

        News He allegedly driver exposed his penis in front of female officers

        NO S--T: How testing our sewage helped expand border bubble

        Premium Content NO S--T: How testing our sewage helped expand border bubble

        News COVID-19 testing in sewerage treatment plants going on since July

        Can you still swim at Shaws Bay during dredging work?

        Premium Content Can you still swim at Shaws Bay during dredging work?

        News Long-awaited dredging of this popular swimming spot is now under way