New business to open at Goonellabah shopping centre

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged with Lismore City Council to fill one of the vacant shops in the Goonellabah Village Shopping Centre.

The centre is home to Coles, a butcher, newsagent, bottle shop and other specialty stores.

Now a 24-7 laundromat could be opening in the near future.

Documents lodged with the council explain a proposal to split one of the tenancies into two separate tenancies, with one of them to become the laundromat.

It would include seven washing machines of various sizes and eight dryers.

"The extended operating hours are sought to cater for shift workers in the locality who often are not able to make use of such services during normal operating hours," the report states.

"In this regard, the operation and management of the 24-hour laundromat will be akin to the 24/7 gyms which operate within the area through the implementation of additional security measures.

"The premises will be equipped with a new Dormakaba automatic door that will automatically lock at midnight and will re-open at 5am the next morning.

"The door is also able to be remotely locked and unlocked.

"Access to the premises between midnight and 5am will be achieved via a key code located at the front of the premises permitting access for customers (such as shift workers) who have registered for this service.

"Some residents who do not have access to private facilities rely on this type of service.

"Currently, there is no laundromat available to service residents in Goonellabah."

Surveillance and CCTV equipment will also be installed.

Cash will be emptied each day and users will be encouraged to use "tap and go" EFTPOS at the laundromat.