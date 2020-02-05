Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
117 River Street, Woodburn, NSW
117 River Street, Woodburn, NSW
News

New business opportunity opens in Woodburn

Aisling Brennan
5th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOOKING at opening a new business in Woodburn?

A rare opportunity to open on River St opposite the Richmond River is available for anyone wanting to dip their toe into retail.

LJ Hooker has listed the available 449sqm property on its website for $649,000.

With space for one bedroom, one bathroom and one carport the opportunities are endless for a new business.

Looking at opening a new business in Woodburn?

The building has the capability to house a 60-seat restaurant or cafe, a microbrewery or distillery, a juice bar, gallery and studio, or a doctors or dentist

The wheelchair friendly building has recently added a new roof with high timber ceilings and large exposed beams throughout creating an open space throughout.

Directly located opposite from the new playground in Woodburn and accessibility to the Pacific Highway, it would be a great spot for any new business venture.

For more information, visit www.realestate.com.au/property-other-nsw-woodburn-132801678.

new business northern rivers businesses northern rivers property northern rivers real estate woodburn
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Casino newsagency robbed at knifepoint

        premium_icon Casino newsagency robbed at knifepoint

        News A West Casino newsagency has reportedly been robbed by a man with a kitchen knife.

        Nimbin’s water restrictions lowered to Level 2

        Nimbin’s water restrictions lowered to Level 2

        News RECENT rainfall has replenished the village’s water supply.

        Push to reinstate Lismore Cup public holiday

        premium_icon Push to reinstate Lismore Cup public holiday

        News LISMORE City Council last year voted against the annual half-day public holiday.

        Uni students encouraged to claim fee help early

        premium_icon Uni students encouraged to claim fee help early

        News Page MP Kevin Hogan urges new uni students to lodge their claim for Youth Allowance...

        • 5th Feb 2020 12:00 PM