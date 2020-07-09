New business opens in the face of a pandemic

BARBER: Andy Daniels has opened up Embassy Barbershop in the Embassy Arcade during the coronavirus pandemic.

FOR Andy Daniels, the coronavirus pandemic gave him a lot of time to think about life and the end result is Embassy Barbershop.

Starting a new business in the heart of Lismore during the COVID-19 pandemic sounds daunting but Mr Daniels has been surprised by the customer support.

“It’s been a bit over three weeks, but it’s been pretty positive like I wasn’t sure what to expect when started this, I wasn’t sure how many people were going to be walking past everyday,” Mr Daniels said.

“It’s been better than what I expected for sure.

“It’s been good, a lot of my old clients have come and found me and it’s nice to know they think of you so highly to go to a new shop.

“And new people have found me off social media, it’s so cool to see it growing even at this stage.”

Located in Embassy Arcade in Lismore, Andy has created a shop which aims to suit the CBD worker’s lifestyle, with opening hours of 7.30am to 6pm.

FRESH CUTS: Embassy Barbershop is features hours tailored to the Lismore CBD workers schedule.

Mr Daniels said the chance to be his own boss and the location on offer encouraged him to take a chance.

“I looked at this space and the risks involved were pretty low and the overheads in this place are quite low,” he said.

“I was sitting around at home for two months due to COVID-19 and had a lot of time to think.

“it just seemed like now was as good a time as any to take the leap.

“Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, everyone still needs a haircut and barbershops and hairdressers were never actually closed so to some extent it’s continuing on as normal.”

The Barbershop backs onto the renowned Back Alley Gallery and its assorted works which are the centrepiece for the Lismore Council’s laneway rejuvenation project.

“Beautification is always going to be a good thing and if it can attract families to the laneways as a place for something to do, that’d be really cool,” Mr Daniels said.

For more information on Embassy Barbershop, find them on Instagram or Facebook.