New business is a 'dream come true' for SCU graduates

BODY BALANCE: Southern Cross University graduates De Stacey Noclia and Dr Leah Dwyer are the practitioners at Balanced Bodies Osteopathy at the Goonellebah Business Hub.

BODY BALANCE: Southern Cross University graduates De Stacey Noclia and Dr Leah Dwyer are the practitioners at Balanced Bodies Osteopathy at the Goonellebah Business Hub. Alison Paterson

WHEN Dr Leah Dwyer, 32, and Dr Stacey Nicolia, 26, met, they were studying their masters degrees in osteopathy at Southern Cross University.

Now the dynamic pair, who each spent five years studying their undergraduate courses also at SCU, are working together at Balanced Bodies Osteopathy which recently opened new rooms at the Goonellabah Business Hub at 8 Slade St.

It's a dream come true for Dr Dwyer and Dr Nicolia, thanks to hard work and perseverance.

Dr Dwyer said they looked around for a few months before they decided on their current space which is now decorated in calming neutral tones.

"A location out of the CBD with easy parking was very important, because the first business I had went down in the flood," she said.

"I like being up here an that there's other (health) practitioners in the hub."

Dr Nicolia said she was thrilled to be following a lifelong interest in human anatomy.

"In 2012, I graduated with a bachelor's degree in clinical science, then with a master's degree in osteopathic medicine in 2014," she said.

"After working within different clinics of Brisbane and Coffs Harbour, I'm happy to be back home on the Northern Rivers."

Dr Dwyer said working in the same community where she studied meant they have good connection to their community.

"After my bachelor's degree in 2011, I completed my Masters degree in 2013," she said.

"Then I majored in Osteopathic Medicine and Human Structure and Function."

She explained that osteopaths were allied health professionals who offer patient-centred approaches to healthcare and functional improvement.

Dr Dwyer said osteopaths recognise the important link between the structure of the body and the way it functions.

"Osteopaths focus on how the skeleton, joints, muscles, nerves, circulation, connective tissue and internal organs function as a holistic unit," she said.

Dr Nicolia said they were enjoying working with a wide variety of clients

"We get all ages and all kinds of people coming to see us, from sports people to teenagers, seniors to babies," she said.

"Understanding our clientele may need to access our services means we can offer flexible appointment times."

More information http://www.balancedbodiesosteopathy.com.au/