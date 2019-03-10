New business helps 'fill the gap' on cleaning your carpets

Northern Rivers Carpet Cleaning owner Mick Smith said there is a difference between spots, stains and odours and the way you treat them.

DID you know there is a big difference between spots and stains in carpet?

Jiggi resident Mick Smith may be able to help you to understand that difference a little better.

Mick Smith launched his new business, Northern Rivers Carpet Cleaning this week to help fill the "gap" of good-quality carpet cleaning and upholstery businesses in the region and said most people don't understand the intricacies behind carpet cleaning.

"Part of the job is educating the customer about their property," he said.

"90 per cent of people don't know a thing about a carpet, or they couldn't care less. But if you're going to pay for a service, it's in your best interests to have a bit of knowledge about it."

Mr Smith owned his own carpet cleaning business in Queensland for 15 years before relocating to the Northern Rivers.

After working for another business, Mr Smith decided to take the plunge and jump back into owning his own business once again and said his years of experience has given him a wealth of knowledge.

"The first you do when you go to someone's house, before you pull out all of the equipment, is to go in and have a look around," he said.

"Before you get all the gear out, you have to make an evaluation on how to go ahead and do the best job possible."

He said there were a number of things cleaners had to take into account before attempting to clean carpet, including what type of carpet, how old it is, and any damaged areas such as sun damage, which can't be cleaned with certain products.

"That evaluation lets us tell the customer what they can expect, such as if they have spots or stains," he said.

"There's a whole difference between spots and stains."

Mr Smith said spots are residue marks, and could be left from spilling a soft drink on the floor, for example, while stains are much more difficult to clean.

"If you spill a can of Coke on the floor, and even if you clean it up, dirt will be attracted to the residual sugar and create a spot," he said.

"Whereas with a stain, you're talking about orange juices, red wines and the like. All spots will come out, all stains won't come out. Some stains may come out, but some of them may not.

"It really changes the way you have to approach cleaning."