New bush tucker garden to supply Lismore with healthy food

Griffith University (Gold Coast Campus) student dietitians Monique Jephcote and Maureen Henen collaborated with the Bundjalung Elders, Aboriginal organisations and the Lismore Community Garden to create the Bush Tucker Garden. Jasmine Burke

A NEW bush tucker garden will serve as a meeting place for the Lismore community with a focus on healthy food.

The new garden will provide a meeting place for the Bundjalung people and the entire community and it's anticipated the garden will inspire healthy eating and increased vegetable consumption while fostering cultural traditions.

The garden was the result of 15 weeks of planning from two student dietitians from Griffith University's Gold Coast campus, Monique Jephcote and Maureen Henen.

The students have collaborated with the Bundjalung Elders, Aboriginal organisations and the Lismore Community Garden, under the guidance of Jullums Aboriginal Medical Service in Lismore.

"This is so important for our Bundjalung and Aboriginal community in Lismore because the bush tucker section is here to foster the cultural traditions of Aboriginal culture...while educating the wider community,” Ms Jephcote said.

"We picked up the brief, which was to create a bush tucker garden here, and rolled with it. We spoke to community members and organisations to get it off the ground.

"The rewards of this project has been invaluable in how much we've learnt about Aboriginal culture.”

Plants planted yesterday for stage one include riberries, native ginger, finger lime, flame tree, pig face and native cinnamon.

Monique and Maureen were also supported by the University Centre for Rural Health (UCRH) who organised their work placements.

For the past 15 weeks they have been living in Lismore, looking for opportunities to deliver nutrition programs to the Bundjalung community and helping to establish long-term partnerships.

Lismore Community Garden Coordinator Terry Lawrence said the Bush Tucker Garden would be an integral part of the whole Garden, working with its other parts in a holistic way.

"It will help to bring the entire community together and we can share cultures and learn from each other, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Gardens are a wonderful place to relax and get chatting,” Ms Lawrence said.

She said if people wanted to harvest it would be great if they would contribute some volunteering time, or make a donation when then garden opened.

Over the longer term, the garden will feature artworks including totem poles (donated by Lismore City Council) and painted mosaic tiles will be used to create community ownership of the garden.