New bull on a hot tin roof in Beef Capital of Casino

LOOK UP HERE: Casino has its bull on top of APRACS in Walker St. Susanna Freymark

A BIG-ISH bull has come to Casino.

Andrew Presbury's air conditioning shop APRACS in Walker St sits below the $2000 fibreglass bull he bought from Casino Garden Centre.

The official unveiling and naming of the bull will take place at the Casino Christmas Street Party ON Thursday, December 7 from 5pm.

Television crews are expected to be there, Mr Presbury said.

On the Richmond Valley Information Network Facebook Page, you can vote for the bull's name including; Casinova, Walker-Bull, Beefy, Scrapa, Bully McBullface, Ferdinand and Rufus.

Casinnova currently has the most votes.

THE FAMILY WHO BOUGHT THE BULL: Casino's Andrew and Anne-Maree Presbury with Max,7, and Ashton,2, on the bull and Ada,5, in front of their business APRACS. Susanna Freymark

The life-size bull once it is named will become a familiar figure on the Casino landscape.

The Presbury family were visiting Rockhampton and when challenged about Casino not being the Beef Capital because the town didn't have a bull, Mr Presbury decided to rectify the problem.