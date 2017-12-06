Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New bull on a hot tin roof in Beef Capital of Casino

LOOK UP HERE: Casino has its bull on top of APRACS in Walker St.
LOOK UP HERE: Casino has its bull on top of APRACS in Walker St. Susanna Freymark
by Susanna Freymark

A BIG-ISH bull has come to Casino.

Andrew Presbury's air conditioning shop APRACS in Walker St sits below the $2000 fibreglass bull he bought from Casino Garden Centre.

The official unveiling and naming of the bull will take place at the Casino Christmas Street Party ON Thursday, December 7 from 5pm.

Television crews are expected to be there, Mr Presbury said.

On the Richmond Valley Information Network Facebook Page, you can vote for the bull's name including; Casinova, Walker-Bull, Beefy, Scrapa, Bully McBullface, Ferdinand and Rufus.

Casinnova currently has the most votes.

THE FAMILY WHO BOUGHT THE BULL: Casino's Andrew and Anne-Maree Presbury with Max,7, and Ashton,2, on the bull and Ada,5, in front of their business APRACS.
THE FAMILY WHO BOUGHT THE BULL: Casino's Andrew and Anne-Maree Presbury with Max,7, and Ashton,2, on the bull and Ada,5, in front of their business APRACS. Susanna Freymark

The life-size bull once it is named will become a familiar figure on the Casino landscape.

The Presbury family were visiting Rockhampton and when challenged about Casino not being the Beef Capital because the town didn't have a bull, Mr Presbury decided to rectify the problem.

Topics:  apracs beef capital bull casino northern rivers tourism

Lismore Northern Star
Men cleared over accusations of killing, torturing animals

Men cleared over accusations of killing, torturing animals

BREAKING: Charges of animal cruelty against two Ballina men have been sensationally dropped after the prosecution case collapsed with insufficient evidence.

ALDI meat at the centre of recall over 'bone fragments'

Customers are being told to seek medical help if concerned.

Where should we have Lismore's rainbow crossing?

Magellan St shared pedestrian zone.

It would be a tourist attraction and "tribute to cultural diversity”

Airbnb crackdown: Mayor reveals legal action is under way

SOLD Feature - Byron Bay Lighthouse as viewed from Wategoes.

"As we speak, we are forming some cases”: Mayor reveals

Local Partners