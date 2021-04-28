New building trio take on the Northern Rivers

With more than 40 years of industry experience combined, local builders and business partners Brendan Chitts, Sam Clark and Jesse Devine have opened the doors to their new Hotondo Homes franchise.

The new business will be servicing the Tweed and Byron Shines using combined expertise and local knowledge to help residents build their dream home.

Mr Devine brings with him more than a decade of construction experience both on and off site, while Mr Clark has extensive building knowledge as well as experience across as range of diverse industries.

Born and bred in country NSW, Mr Chitts has nearly 20 years’ experience in residential building, initially working as a carpenter and then as a builder across various sectors.

“Having lived and worked in the region for nearly two decades, I have a strong understanding of the area and its specific trends, council requirements as well as the people we are working with,” Mr Chitts said.

“I believe having such a local knowledge is fundamental to being able to successfully build a home that meets a client’s needs and lifestyle whilst also being optimised for the area.”

The team joined Hotondo Homes to offer all the benefits of a large building network, such as affordability, professionalism and choice, all whilst having the area-specific knowledge and customer service of a local, independently owned builder.

“As a local business, we are really passionate about being able to support our community here through using local suppliers and trades,” Mr Clark said.

The team specialise in building single, double storey and split level homes with energy efficient designs as well as duplexes and knockdown rebuilds.

The team build to the client’s own requirements to accommodate every block of land, budget and lifestyle.

Established in 1979, Hotondo Homes has over 60 new home builders situated in all parts of Australia.

With over 90 flexible floor plans and a huge variety of facades to choose from, the Hotondo Homes Tweed Heads and Byron Shires team will be able to find the right choice for you.

Meet them at their shopfront at 1A/5 Machinery Drive, Tweed Heads South or visit www.hotondo.com.au.

Originally published as New building trio take on the Northern Rivers