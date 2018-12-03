Seibold could spell end for Broncos misfit

Seibold got a proper look at his Broncos players. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

BRONCOS halfback Kodi Nikorima could be the first domino to fall in Anthony Seibold's Red Hill revolution following revelations the New Zealand international has been shopped to the Warriors.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the Warriors were last week sounded out about the possibility of Nikorima replacing Cronulla signing Shaun Johnson.

The Broncos have repeatedly been linked with Parramatta playmaker Mitchell Moses, but club sources insist he will not be joining Brisbane.

However, the Nikorima situation will ignite speculation Seibold is on the hunt for signings since taking over from sacked coach Wayne Bennett.

Seibold, 44, oversaw his first Broncos training session on Monday afternoon and admitted he would assess his squad before entering the player market.

"I'll have a good look at where we're at from a squad point of view," he said.

"This has all happened really fast. Less than 12 hours ago I was in Sydney.

"First and foremost, I wanted to get in front of the staff. Secondly, but more importantly, get in front of the playing group.

"They've got clarity and certainty now. I'll go from there."

Nikorima, 24, has faced a constant battle to prove he has the credentials to lead the Broncos to a premiership at halfback.

He lost the No.7 jersey briefly to Anthony Milford last season and has long been viewed as a dynamic utility lacking the organisational game required at halfback.

The pint-sized playmaker is rated highly by Warriors coach Stephen Kearney, a former Kiwis Test coach and Broncos assistant to Bennett.

Seibold, Nikorima and Moses are all managed by agent Isaac Moses, who represents at least eight players on the Broncos' books.

Contracted until 2020, Nikorima was excellent for New Zealand in the recent Test series against England but Brisbane's halves must prove themselves to Seibold.

"Both those players have shown glimpses of outstanding attacking football," he said.

"I'll get an opportunity over the coming weeks to look at the various weapons the individual players have got and try to come up with a game model that suits.

"There is certainly some attacking ability in those two guys.

"There is talent in the group, there's no doubt about that. There is a young group here.

"In some ways there is an opportunity for young players to cement positions in the team. It looks as though there will be a lot of competition for spots amongst the group.

"As we progress I'll get a good understanding of where the playing group is at, the weapons in the group and also the limiting factors.

"I need to assess that once I see the group work."

The Broncos have already offloaded Test lock Josh McGuire, another Moses client, to North Queensland, freeing up salary cap space for the retention of Tevita Pangai Jr, Corey Oates and Matt Lodge.