FUNDING: From left: Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Coraki resident Linda Dowdall and Richmond Valley Councillor Robert Hayes.
Council News

New bridge will end 53km detour for trucks

Jackie Munro
by
11th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
THE wooden bridge on Old Tenterfield Road at Kippenduff, near Whiporie, will be replaced with a concrete structure thanks to a $270,000 grant.

Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow said he was delighted with the success of the grant application.

He said the jointly-funded project would result in a much safer bridge for local motorists, as well as those visiting the area.

"Local bridges are important in ensuring communities and local businesses have easy access to essential services, traffic movement and the efficient transportation of road freight,” Cr Mustow said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the replacement of the bridge would be greatly appreciated by residents and businesses alike.

"The main industries in the Kippenduff area are farming, sand quarries, forestry and the Tarmac saw mill,” he said.

The replacement bridge will increase the load limit from three to 42.5 tonnes and the length from 7.5 to 12 metres, while the bridge will be widened from 4.8 to 7.2 metres with another lane added for traffic.

Mr Hogan said the new bridge will eliminate a 53km detour for B-doubles, 35km for sand quarry trucks and 45km of unsealed road detour for light vehicles.

