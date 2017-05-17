New bridge connects residents

Opening of McKees Bridge at Old Bonalbo. From left, Cr Earl Grundy, Deputy Mayor John Burley, , Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mullholland, Page MP Kevin Hogan, and brother and sister Jack and Noelene McKee.

RESIDENTS on Duck Creek Road at Old Bonalbo welcomed the opening of the new concrete McKees Bridge.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan, who officially opened the bridge today, said: "The old bridge had a 20-tonne load which restricted local landholders from transporting timber and cattle to and from their properties, and hindered other farm deliveries”.

"The new concrete bridge means the load restriction has been lifted, creating a quicker and safer route for farming businesses and local residents.

"It is one of the seven bridges for which Kyogle Council received dollar-for-dollar funding through Round Two of the Bridge Renewal Programme.

"It has been officially named McKees Bridge in honour of a family that has lived in the region for over a century and pioneered development of the Duck Creek Valley.

The project was jointly funded by the Government's Bridges Renewal programme and Kyogle Council to replace an old timber bridge built in 1929.

Kyogle Council Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the council hoped to deliver the six other bridges on Gradys Creek and Lions Road by August 2017.

"Kyogle Council faces a battle to maintain its ageing timber bridge network and is grateful to the Australian Government for the Bridges Renewal Programme funding,” Cr Mulholland said.