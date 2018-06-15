NIGHT MOVES: Sneak peek on bridge work at Broadwater

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

Starting last night, the installation of nine girders has begun over the existing Pacific Highway north of Broadwater as part of work to build the new bridge over the Richmond River.

This work will occur at night between 8pm and 5am and end on Tuesday 19 June.

In total, 234 concrete girders will be used to build the bridge.

To continue building the new bridge across the Richmond River at Broadwater, Roads and Maritime Services will temporarily close the Pacific Highway at night until Tuesday 19 June.

Motorists can expect multiple traffic delays of up to 20 minutes between 8pm and 11pm and up to 40 minutes between 11pm and 4am while girders are installed.

RMS encourages road users to seek alternate routes, expect delays and consider this when planning their journeys during this period.

For more information on this work visit rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b.