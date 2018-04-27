Menu
BIG DAY: Kellie Stevens displays one of the many dresses in her new store, Luxe Bridal Lounge.
New bridal lounge is tailored for Toowoomba shoppers

Alexia Austin
7th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
TAKING inspiration from New York and Paris, the newly opened Luxe Bridal Lounge offers more than just beautiful wedding dresses.

The boutique is one of the first of its kind in Toowoomba, an appointment-only, custom experience where brides can come and be pampered while browsing the selection of branded wedding dresses.

Store owner Kellie Stevens said her own wedding had inspired her to open up shop.

"I had been looking for a wedding dress and had found one on Instagram that I had fallen in love with," Ms Stevens said.

"After searching for it, I couldn't find it anywhere.

"So, I thought why not start up my own bridal business and import the brand."

Ms Stevens now stocks the Calla Blanche range, a Canadian based designer brand.

"Toowoomba has so many beautiful wedding venues but many of the gowns the brides are wearing are from Brisbane," she said.

"I want to tailor my collection to what Toowoomba brides are wanting and make the shopping experience much more intimate."

Luxe Bridal Lounge can be found upstairs on the corner of Ruthven and Russell Sts. Special packages are available for bridal parties and fittings are by appointment only on 0412 948 325.

