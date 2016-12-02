Plans for new brewery on the Northern Rivers in 2017

The Northern Rivers' local independent brewery, Stone & Wood, has been approval to kick off building their new site in 2017.

THE Northern Rivers' local independent brewery, Stone & Wood, has been given approval from Byron Shire Council to kick off building their new site in 2017.

The purpose-built brewery and office space has been designed by Harley Graham Architects, and will bring everything back under one roof.

For the three founders, Ross Jurisich, Brad Rogers and Jamie Cook, the existing and original site in the Arts and Industrial Estate has evolved with the demands of the business, but with a growing team and more visitors wanting to see the birthplace of Stone & Wood, the boys knew a move would be imminent.

"We brew all of our beer onsite here and up the road in Murwillumbah, and as the original brewers of Byron Bay, we want to share that experience and our story with the visitors who seek us out," Mr Jurisich said.

Managing director Ben Summons said the tasting room, where visitors can take a tour and try the beers, will add another element for tourists to the region and is a further investment in the local community.

With the support of the council and recent DA approval, the Stone & Wood crew are finalising designs and preparing for the next stages in the New Year.