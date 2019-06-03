New boss praises hospital staff

AFTER 10 months in the role, Lismore Base Hospital general manager Ian Hatton said he is impressed by the staff of Lismore Base Hospital, whom he said are "really, really good people”.

Mr Hatton said said while the hospital had, over the past couple of years, made amazing leaps and bounds in they way it cares for people - patients and staff - the result is very much a team effort.

"People in the community expect and deserve world-class healthcare, but they don't want to use it,” he said. "But they want it to be there when they need it.”

Since he took on the top job in July 2018, Mr Hatton said he is proud of the outstanding staff who helped the hospital rank 35th in Australia in the latest Newsweek Top 1000 Hospitals in the World poll.

The hospitals on the Newsweek list are considered to be at forefront of adapting to new challenges while providing top-notch patient care.

"This might not sound very high,” Mr Hatton said.

"But if you take out all the metro and private hospitals and look at the regional hospitals, we are right up there.”

Mr Hatton who comes from a family of nurses and hospital workers, trained as a nurse in the UK before switching to management.

His wife is also a nurse employed at the hospital and they have three young children.

Mr Hatton's background includes a project in Griffith to create a new palliative care service, which was a finalist in the 2001 NSW Health Awards.

But while he is pushing for a "whole of hospital” change, he insists it's the team of clinicians and all the other workers at the "hospital on the hill,” who are the heroes because they genuinely have their patients' care at heart.

"Our staff don't think 'what's in it for me', they are looking at how to improve good patient outcomes,” he said.

"I have been able to build good working relationships with the majority of staff, there are some really, really good people here.

"If I can change someone's hospital stay for the better, how good is that?”