New boardwalk reunites town after 54 years

DOWN BY THE BOARDWALK: President of the Wardell Progress Association, Pat Carney, on Wardell's boardwalk which will be officially opened this weekend. Graham Broadhead

WARDELL residents will this Saturday be celebrating the official opening of a riverside boardwalk.

President of the Wardell Progress Association, Pat Carney, said the boardwalk, which extends from the town's wharf to the Pacific Highway bridge over the Richmond River, and an associated footpath helped reunite the town.

When the current Pacific Highway route was opened with the opening of the Wardell bridge in 1964, Wardell was effectively cut in half.

"Access from one side of the town to the other was difficult," he said.

"As the town grew, so did the problem of connectivity from one side of the town to the other."

Back in 2007, Ballina Shire Council set aside $1 million for the upgrade of Wardell township, which resulted in street lights being installed, footpaths built, a wharf built and a boat ramp.

Mr Carney said some of those funds were set aside in the hope that a grant could be secured to build the boardwalk.

"After many years of lobbying, Ballina Shire Council added extra money to the funds and finally, after a nine-year wait, tenders were called for the construction of the boardwalk in 2016," Mr Carney said.

The boardwalk was completed in November last year, and Mr Carney said it was a "great asset to the town."

Mr Carney said the boardwalk and the other upgrades to Wardell will have the village in good stead when the new Pacific Highway route is completed in a couple of years time.

The celebration of the completion of boardwalk will be held on Sunday at the Royal Hotel, Wardell, with a free sausage sizzle and easter egg hunt from 1pm.