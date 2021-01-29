New bistro will have ‘something for everyone’

Spice It Up Thai is leaving the Ocean Shores Country Club, but Horizons Bistro will open in its place.

One restaurant's decision to "downsize" has created a new opportunity for two popular local chefs.

Renowned restaurant Spice It Up Thai ‒ which moved from the Mullumbimby Bowling Club to the Ocean Shores Country Club in August 2019 ‒ has announced plans to move back to Mullumbimby.

They will finish at the country club this week and reopen next to Mitre 10 in the near future.

The Ocean Shores Country Club said Spice It Up Thai had offered "outstanding quality" and "excellent service" during their time at the club, and their decision to move on had been met with "sadness".

"We wish their wonderful team all our very best for the future," the club posted on its Facebook page.

"(Spice It Up Thai owner) Matt wishes to advise members that their decision to move on was based on their desire to allow for more family time by 'downsizing' to a small restaurant back at Mullumbimby.

"Spice It Up Thai's last day of trading will be Saturday, January 30 and the restaurant will be closed from Sunday, January 31, to Wednesday, February 3 to allow for a smooth transition to our new caterers."

Popular and respected local caterers Simon Egan and Bill Thomas will take up their positions in the kitchen from February 4.

They previously worked at the Brunswick Heads Bowling Club and the Middle Pub at Mullumbimby.

Their restaurant at the Ocean Shores Country Club will be known as Horizons Bistro.

"Bill advises me that their menu will be designed to 'have something for everyone', along with a great selection of changing daily specials with our regulars in mind," the club posted on Facebook.

"As genuine club caterers, Horizons Bistro is also well placed to cater for all functions and events.

"There will be more information as Bill and Simon settle in and we look forward to your ongoing support."