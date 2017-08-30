New bike path and refurbished hall in council's sight

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow welcomed funding from Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis for the Casino Drill Hall, bringing the project much closer to their desired project budget.

RICHMOND Valley Council welcomed two separate grant funding allocations from the NSW State Government in Broadwater and Casino yesterday.

A grant of $1 million to see the constructions of a four kilometre shared pathway from Broadwater township to Broadwater Beach, and $252,000 towards the refurbishment of the Casino Drill Hall project.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said he was delighted to be able to share the good news as both projects have been high priorities for the Richmond Valley council.

"This funding will directly benefit the Richmond Valley community, will deliver new infrastructure, and will help pay for much-needed improvements at the historic Casino Drill Hall,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the funding would enable council to undertake these two key projects identified through council's Community Strategic Plan.

"Council is certainly pleased to receive funding for these projects as both of them will provide tremendous benefit to the local community,” Cr Mustow said.

Mr Gulaptis said he was well aware the Casino Drill Hall was an important and cherished community asset and would benefit the community for decades to come.

"It's an iconic building and landmark in Casino and once it is completed it will really enhance south Casino and this precinct.”

Cr Mustow said the government's grant would combine with council funding to upgrade the kitchenette, build a visitor information centre adjacent to the Drill Hall, construct modern all-access toilet facilities, as well as paving and construction of the forecourt.

Secretary of the Incorporated Body at the Casino Drill Hall, Bob Mowle, said the money will go towards ensuring the building is fully accessible to the public.

"We are excited that the money will ensure that other activities will come here,” Mr Mowle said.

"All these things make it a tourist attraction which I think Casino and the rest of the Northern Rivers can be very proud of.”

Cr Mustow said the total cost of the Drill Hall site project was around $3 million.

Work on the shared pathway expected to be finished by April. No date has been set for the Drill Hall.

"I would like to thank Chris Gulaptis and the NSW Government for investing in these projects, which will ensure our towns continue to grow and prosper,” Cr Mustow said.