75 beers and ciders on offer at new festival

GREAT news for those who live a sneaky beverage - Byron Bay will be home to its very own Craft Beer and Cider Festival next month.

Organisers have teamed up with The Sun Bistro for a family-friendly festival which will feature more than 20 of the finest breweries and 75 craft beers and ciders as well as local food trucks and live entertainment.

Founded by two brothers and one brother-in-law, the festival is about celebrating the produce from the Northern Rivers, along with some other interstate favourites.

The event will include local brewers like Balter, Stone & Wood and Byron Bay, as well as Gage Road, Mornington Peninsula, Philter Brewing, Bucket Boys Craft Beer Co, Black Hops Brewing, Fixation Brewing, Seven Mile Brewing, Lost Palms Brewing Co, Young Henrys, Yulli's Brews, Newstead Brewing Company, Brouhaha Brewery, Bucket Brewery, Revel Brewing Co, Green Beacon, Bargara Brewing Company, Illawarra Brewing Company and Coopers.

Food will be provided by three food trucks from Lismore's Chilli Banditos, Byron Bay Samosa and Byron Bay Gourmet Popcorn.

A barber will also be on-site all day, with an award at the end of the festival for the best beard.

Live entertainment will be provided by Favourite Son and Dan Hannaford, while there will also be entertainment for children.

The inaugural Byron Bay Craft Beer and Cider festival will be held at 61 Bayshore Drive,

Byron Bay on May 5 from 11am - 5pm.

General Admission Tickets include:

4 free sampling tokens for beer or cider

A reusable festival cup for you to keep

Exclusive festival brews

Meet the brewers that have created these fantastic beers

Live Brewing demonstrstion

Live entertainment

Games, prizes and raffles

Kids entertainment

Tickets $38 from https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/byron-bay-craft-beer-and-cider-festival-tickets-43338468526.

Gate sales will be available if not sold out.