New bass season brings in the competition anglers

TODAY marks the official start of the new bass season.

Until next June 1 it becomes legal to possess up to four bass (two a day) with only one to be more than 35cm long.

Most modern anglers, however, consider bass to be too good to catch only once, so they practise catch and release.

Given the muddy composition of the Richmond River water these days, the poor old bass probably aren't all that palatable, anyway.

The seasonal possession closure was imposed to guard against over-exploitation of spawning schools in brackish water and spawning should have been well and truly over by now.

But a late burst of wintry weather seems to have kept the majority of the fish still schooled up in the lower reaches for longer than usual.

The Richmond and Wilsons rivers upstream of Coraki are still quite cold.

That big flood earlier in the year carved out some great new fish habitat but so far not a lot of fish have moved in.

There are great new bank slumps, timber laydowns and snagpiles which should provide classic habitat if and when weed growth and aquatic life flourish.

"If”, because there doesn't need to be much run-off to cloud the water and inhibit aquatic plant and animal growth.

Meanwhile, the fish are still to be caught downstream, where they are best taken on small metal blades, compact spinnerbaits and soft vibes. Occasionally there will be a surface bust-up as well, if you're lucky.

Competition bass anglers will head to Corcoran Park, Grafton, this weekend for a round of the ABT BASS Pro, with more than a dozen boats already listed. Prefish is today and the briefing is tonight at the Grafton Services Club.

Cod season closes

MURRAY cod season has now closed in rivers and dams until December 1.

The epicentre of the rebirth of cod luring, Copeton Dam, near Inverell, remains open to fishing for Murray cod.

The closure of eastern freshwater cod rivers, including everything upstream of the Mann- Clarence junction, continues until November 1. Those apprehended with any fishing tackle adjacent to these waters will likely face prosecution.

Prawns going off

THERE was a segment on Prime News this week about the last trawler working at Evans Head, the Havana, and the economic significance of the prawn industry to the village and the region.

It's a far cry from the halcyon days of the 1970s when more than 30 trawlers crammed the Evans River, where prawn trawling was invented in the 1940s.

Just as many trawlers operated out of Ballina, Iluka, Yamba, Bruns- wick Heads and the Tweed.

So what happened?

Economics, basically.

It's another example of the boom-and-bust story of just about every commercially valuable fishery in this country.

When Paul Hogan started putting "shrimps on the barbie” in the 1980s, a feed of prawns became a national icon.

Prices went up as demand rose. Supply dwindled through excess competition for a finite resource. Some inefficient gear and less skilled crews depleted prime prawn habitat.

As fuel costs spiralled, operators went elsewhere, went broke or their boats were left to rot.

Then supermarkets took control of the market, importing cheap and nasty crustaceans farmed under dubious conditions in Asia.

You know the ones; they often came artificially coloured, pumped with antibiotics and in many of the raw ones you can see some weird blue dye that was a purgative for their digestive tracts.

If you knew what a wild prawn tasted like - these tasted nothing like a wild prawn.

If you didn't know any better, you just bought them anyway because they were cheap.

Even domestic prawns farms couldn't cope with the Asian invasion. Many projects along the eastern seaboard went broke or did it tough trying to compete with Asian operators with tiny over- heads.

Australian prawn farmers have for decades warned that importing raw prawns from these dodgy farms posed disease risks. Anglers were repeatedly urged not to use imports as bait lest microbes escaped into local waterways.

Last year it happened. The white spot disease endemic in Asian prawn farms was found in farms and wild prawns on the Logan River at the top end of the Gold Coast.

Turns out our famed border forces could stop the boats - even our trawlers - but couldn't stop the prawns, despite grower pleas.

The latest is the NSW Government is partially lifting its crustacean embargo, allowing movement of species such as blue swimmer crabs, mud crabs, lobsters, and spanner crabs into NSW from the Queensland infected area, provided certain biosecurity conditions are met.

They must be cooked for human consumption, all wastes and waste water must be disposed of in council-approved landfill or sewer systems, and no live animals are to be returned to waterways.

Meanwhile, you can still taste a wild prawn around here - if you hurry.