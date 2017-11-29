New Ballina takeaway shop will revitalise waterfront area

New shop and upgrades to Shaws Bay are expected to help boost the profile of the beachfront precinct.

New shop and upgrades to Shaws Bay are expected to help boost the profile of the beachfront precinct. Graham Broadhead

A NEW takeaway shop to open in Shaws Bay is poised to enhance the potential of the popular waterfront location, according to a Ballina business leader.

Chamber of Commerce president Mark Corkery has felt the excitement about the new food offering, which is planned to open on December 11.

Combined with Ballina Shire Council's million-dollar upgrade of Shaws Bay and Pop Denison Park, Mr Corkery said the new takeaway cafe would help boost the profile of the precinct.

"Anything like that will certainly enhance the area,” he said.

Co-owner of the new fish and chippery, Simon Plummer, shared Mr Corkery's enthusiasm to revitalise Shaws Bay and its surrounding areas.

He hoped that the upgrades could serve as a driver to attract residents and visitors to surrounding businesses such as his shop, For Shaw Coffee and the Shaws Bay Hotel.

Meanwhile, Mr Plummer said renovations had been "going really well” despite more work than expected with the modern fit out transforming the cafe "into a brand new shop”.

The trendy fit out involved retiling the venue, installing new fryers and a pizza oven complete with recycled tables, chairs and a bar bench.

He said the community hype around the new eatery was "fantastic”, with plenty of passers-by handing in resumes and asking what it will offer.

The team will meet up on Saturday to put each other through their paces in the lead up to the opening.