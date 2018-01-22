New Ballina, Alstonville pools won't open for 'many weeks'

Construction works at the Ballina Memorial Swimming Pool are unlikely to be finished by the end of summer.

TWO of the region's busiest public pools are unlikely to reopen for summer as on-going delays threaten to push back completion as late as March.

Ballina Shire Council's acting group manager for strategic and community facilities Matthew Wood said the redeveloped Ballina and Alstonville pools were "many weeks away from opening" and was unable to confirm when both upgrades would be finished.

Mr Wood said landscaping and the children's splash areas were yet to be completed to complement the 50m and 25m pools, which have been constructed and tiled.

Major power upgrades at both sites and bad weather in recent months have been the main factors slowing contruction, Mr Wood said.

The closure of the pools over the summer has been a great loss for locals and visitors to the Ballina Shire.

Alstonville Swimming Club president Michael Thompson said it was "a poor decision" by the council to close both pools at the same time, especially over the school holidays.

"All we can hope for is that its finished sooner rather than later," Mr Thompson said.

Ballina Shire schools have made last minute arrangements to relocate their swimming carnivals before school goes back at the end of the month.

A NSW Department of Education spokesman said it was aware of the issue, but decisions about a school needing to relocate, re-schedule or cancel its carnival would be made at the school level.

At least four Ballina Shire schools, including St Francis Xavier Primary School and Xavier Catholic College, have rebooked their carnivals to be held at the Petria Thomas Pool in Mullumbimby.

Pool manager, Craig Davidson said it would be booked out from February 2 to 20 to host 13 school swimming carnivals and other aquatic activities.

Other schools, such as St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Alstonville have booked the Casino Memorial Pool for their upcoming carnival.

The on-going delays plaguing the completion of the pools have left swimming clubs in the lurch for more than half the season, which traditionally starts in September.

Fortunately, Mr Thompson said his club has a "generous and informal" arrangement to temporarily train at Summit Sports and Fitness Centre, Goonellabah.

The Ballina Memorial Swimming Club hasn't been afforded the same opportunity, club president Nicole Wagland said.

Ms Wagland said the delays have depleted their membership base and she called on the council to open the pool during the winter months to make up for lost time.

"I'm hoping we can get in for winter and draw people back and get back into their swimming swimming again. I've missed it," Ms Wagland said.

Mr Wood said the idea has been floated with the council and that it would consider extending the operation of both pools when an opening date has been set.

In the meantime, he reassured the community the pools would be worth the wait.

"What I would say to people is that once the pools are open they will be great," he said.

