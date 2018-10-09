Menu
Ben McDermott will be off to the UAE this month as part of Australia’s T20 squad. Picture: GETTY
Cricket

McDermott surprised by national promotion

by ADAM SMITH
9th Oct 2018 9:50 AM
IN-FORM Ben McDermott's call-up to the Australian Twenty20 squad certainly caught the Tasmanian opener by surprise - he didn't even realise the tour was planned.

McDermott, who has plundered 393 runs in the One Day Cup tournament to help steer the Tigers into Wednesday's final against Victoria, will make his national debut if he plays in one of three T20s against Pakistan in the UAE later this month.

The former Queenslander has been rewarded for his consistent form with the Hobart Hurricanes in the past two BBL campaigns and his hot start to 2018-19, but such has been his focus with Tasmania he was completely unaware of the international schedule.

"It was a surprise, I actually wasn't even looking at the schedule and didn't really know there were T20s coming up," McDermott said.

"I have just been focused on doing a job for Tasmania. But it is nice to be recognised for good form and previous Big Bash results.

"I was watching a movie at home with that little break we had [Tasmania qualified directly for the One Day Cup semi-finals] and got a call from Trevor Hohns.

"It was one of the best calls I have ever had."

There will be some familiar faces in the squad for McDermott, with fellow Hurricane D'Arcy Short and former Bulls teammate Chris Lynn also in the squad.

The first match of the T20 series takes place on October 24, but McDermott's main priority before jumping on the plane is delivering the Tigers their first 50-over title in 10 years.

"It's all going to happen pretty quickly in the next couple of weeks, hopefully we can win this game on Wednesday and then get over there and start training and preparing well," he said.

