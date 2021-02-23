New attempt to save much-loved village’s pavilion

A new attempt will be raised before Ballina Shire Council this week to save the Lennox Head pavilion from demolition.

A notice of motion by Cr Eoin Johnston will try to amend the Lennox Village Vision Concept Plan.

The plan proposed the demolition of the structure, called the 'brick picnic shelter' by the council.

The motion aims to "retain the weather shed / pavilion in Lennox Park due to its historical significance and cultural value within the local community," according to council documents.

Cr Johnston said in his submission to council that the pavilion was built in 1945 and has been used by thousands of people over the years for many reasons.

"It has protected belongings from the rain, sheltered families from the heat and hosted many a late night chat among friends," he said.

"The Lennox park component of the Lennox Village Vision project is not yet funded by council, and prior to undertaking any works it is reasonable to understand the cost of restoring this structure to its original condition, as much as possible."

The motion also aims for council to consider "restoring the structure" using contemporary materials, as part of the Lennox Village Vision project.'

Council's manager of Strategic Planning Tara McGready confirmed the structure is currently set for demolition.

"Some of the major works will happen for July, and the first thing will be relocation of services - electricity lines will go underground for the length of the main street's CBD, plus relocation of water services," she said.

"Also starting in July will be the first couple of stages of the plan, starting with the upgrades to Ross Park, with a new playground."

The council executive confirmed the pavilion's removal is still an unfunded component of the plan and has no specific date for its completion.

"The plan, as adopted, is for complete demolishing of the weather shed," she confirmed.

"While it's in the concept plan, it's unfunded and it's one of the last stages, and at the moment it's hard to put a time frame for that," she said.

Cr Johnston's motion will be discussed at this week's ordinary council meeting on Thursday.

