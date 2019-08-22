New arts festival to take Lismore by storm

STRANGE TIMES: Local artists take part in The (un)Usual, a travelling, experimental live arts festival celebrating artists of varying ability.

STRANGE TIMES: Local artists take part in The (un)Usual, a travelling, experimental live arts festival celebrating artists of varying ability. Sophie Moeller

REGIONAL Arts NSW is funding an exciting new partnership between RealArtWorks Inc and some of Lismore's key cultural bodies to put on a four-day festival in November throughout the city and along the river bank.

The NSW government- funded festival, called The (un)Usual celebrates artists of varying ability and will be the first of its kind on the Far North Coast. The festival will include multi-media projections on buildings, open air concerts, art installations, an art prize, artists markets, workshops, exhibitions, film, and performances of new work by emerging and professional organisations, such as Creative Lismore.

The idea for the festival comes of back of RealArtWorks Inc's widely praised series of audio-visual artworks created for Sculpture Bermagui 2019.

According to RealArtWorks', Sunita Bala The (un)Usual is an "exciting opportunity for local creatives of varying ability to showcase their work for cultural export”.

"Festivals such as The Awakening in Horsham were incredibly successful in showcasing the work of artists of varying ability to a wide and diverse audience.

Trail of Light and Sound was a multi-sensory procession of digital, sculptural and interactive artworks and performance put together by a group of RealArtWorks artists called The Useless Assembly.

"It wowed audiences when it closed Sculpture Bermagui's opening ceremony in March”, Ms Bala said.

The (un)Usual explores the question: "What happens when our Familiar becomes Strange?”, and includes new work from Creative Lismore artists.

Ms Bala expects it "to draw artists to Lismore from as far as Tasmania, Victoria and Queensland”.

The festival will see Larry Laughs Loud, a Twisted Comedy night and The Most Kabaret making a come back.

The aim is for artists to "work collaboratively to create high quality installations to highlight how rituals and markers of the familiar can become strange”, Ms Bala said.

RealArtWorks Inc has also previously presented works and presentations at Artstate Bathurst and Artstate Lismore.

For more about the festival go to https://post- disabilityarts.wixsite.com/ realartworks/the-un-usual or contact Sunita Bala at sunita@ realartworks.org or call her on 0428 076 703.