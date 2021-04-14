New appointment set to boost region’s timber industry

Mark Diedrichs, Technical Advisor to the hub and Kerry Fullarton, South-East Queensland Regional Forestry Hub Manager, meeting to discuss implementation.

A new full time position, based on the Fraser Coast, has been filled with the aim of growing the forest and timber industry in southeast Queensland.

The regional forestry hub took a big step forward last week, with the appointment of the management team to implement and progress further development of the industry in the region.

The southeast Queensland forestry hub is part of a network of hubs funded by the Australian Government, with one million dollars in seed funding for the southeast hub to leverage and implement projects to boost productivity and growth in the sector.

After a thorough selection process by the regional steering committee, Kerry Fullarton has been appointed as Hub Manager.

Ms Fullarton has over 30 years' experience as a senior manager for a range of government-sponsored and private sector projects.

With a strong background in stakeholder engagement and project management, Ms Fullarton said she has delivered a broad range of skills based and business outcomes in the local area.

"I very much look forward to reaching out and meeting with local companies and stakeholders to further grow the forest and timber industry in the region," she said.

"A key task will be to look at the opportunities and challenges for the industry going forward, and to prioritise key projects that can help boost industry growth and investment," she said.

Ms Fullarton will be assisted by Mark Diedrichs in the part-time role of Technical Adviser to the hub.

Mr Diedrichs has extensive commercial industry experience working within Australia and New Zealand with relevant qualifications in economics and forestry.

He will provide technical and commercial expertise to the deliberations of the Steering Committee and management team, as well as with project proponents.

"Being part of an integrated team will provide significant value to the aims and goals of the southeast hub, and assist in the implementation of key projects," Mr Diedrichs said.

Timber Queensland, the peak body for Queensland's forest and timber industry, has partnered with the Australian Government for the delivery of the southeast Queensland and North Queensland hubs.

The regional hubs are a key action under the Australian Government's National Forest Industries Plan.

