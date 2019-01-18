NEW APP: Race sporting stars and win money

Alex Bowden has created an app where participants can race against their heroes and is using the app this Saturday to raise money for Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

CAN you beat your favourite NRL played in a sprint race?

You're in with a shot with the world's first live running application Bolt for Gold invented by Cabarita resident Alex Bowden.

Tomorrow people will be able to run against Gold Coast Titans fullback Michael Gordon and hundreds of others in aid of Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service (WLSHS), from anywhere in the world.

More than 550 people have signed up in the first three weeks since it launched and already people have been winning money in their races, but this will be the first time a live charity fun run has been run though an app.

Mr Bowden said two years of work and a lot of late nights went into building the app.

"It's the worlds first running application that allows people to run from anywhere in the world against some of their star athletes through social media and GPS.

"It allows young kids to join in on their stars' training in a way so hopefully we will get heaps of kids outdoors and being active.”

The inspiration for the app was a mix of a having a competitive sporting streak and Pokemon GO.

Mr Bowden said he hopes to raise $500 through the app this weekend for WLSHS.

WLSHS marketing manager Zeke Huish said they had been increasingly busy over the Summer months.