New app makes drone safety a priority

The 'Can I Fly Here?' app clearly shows local drone no fly zones and fly with caution zones.

LISMORE drone flyers are being urged to download a new app to stay safe in the skies.

The app clearly shows local drone no fly zones and fly with caution zones.

There are drone no fly zones around airports and fly with caution zones around airstrips and helicopter landing areas. These restrictions are to prevent mid-air collisions with aircraft.

Users of the 'Can I fly there?' app will also see restricted and military airspace where drones must not be flown.

The drone no fly zones are shaded in red on the map. Orange shading is used to show fly with caution zones, which are areas where aircraft can operate at low altitudes.

It is the first time an official app has been released in Australia to help drone flyers stay safe and abide by the safety regulations.

The app is an essential safety tool for both recreational and commercial drone flyers.

Valuable information about major airports is displayed by the app, including satellite photos of runway layouts and whether airports have air traffic control services.

Information shown in the app is based on the standard operating conditions for very small commercial drones, known as the excluded category. This information should be used as a guide by recreational and certified drone flyers.

CASA has partnered with specialist drone software company Drone Complier to develop the app.

It is available in Android, iOS and web-based HTML5 versions.