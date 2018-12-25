New app helps you track vaccinations

VACCINATION APP: Northern NSW LHD launched new app to help parents keep track of vaccinations.

VACCINATION APP: Northern NSW LHD launched new app to help parents keep track of vaccinations.

A NEW vaccination app will keep a track of children's appointments.

North Coast Public Health Unit assistant director Greg Bell said there was a public health concern about the vaccination levels.

"At times vaccination numbers are not what they should be in certain areas,” he said.

"People with very young babies or newborns need to remember to protect when in big crowds, until they start their vaccination program.

"If they are in a pram or stroller to put a cover over it.”

Mr Bell advised parents if they planned to travel over Christmas and New Year's to do some homework first to find out any potential health threats before hand.

"People should remember if you are visiting family, friends or other groups to check if any one is sick, and what the vaccination levels are,” he said.

"In this area we are gradually getting the vaccination levels up.”

He said the North Coast currently has a rate of 90.4 per cent of fully vaccinated children.

"This is wonderful, but we still have little pockets where it needs looking at,” Mr Bell said.

"There is a new app that was released very recently it makes it very easy for parents to make it part of their lives.”