New app helps avoid shonky tradies

The Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation Matt Kean, and Member for Lismore Thomas George launched the new online tool www.rebuildassist.nsw.gov.au, to help flood-affected families get back on their feet after Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

A NEW portal has been designed exclusively for people affected by floods in the Northern Rivers to ensure any tradies they hire to rebuild or repair their property are legitimate.

On Wednesday at the East Lismore Recovery Centre, Mr Kean said Rebuild Assist it is a very practical tool to assist people navigate a number of government portals.

"People are very vulnerable after these kinds of disasters,” he said.

"This website enables you to check if your tradie is licenced and insured as people have enough to do without being ripped off by a shonky.”

Rebuild Assist also lists information about avoiding scammers and has to-do lists to ensure people look after themslevs and their businesses.

He said he hopes similar sites will be rolled out to the rest of the state in the near future.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get back onto their feet,” he said.