New antiques store with something for everyone

NEW STORE: Northern Rivers Collectables is a new business for the Lismore CBD.

ANTIQUES are not everyone’s cup of tea but Adam Bailey and Al Blanch are looking to change perceptions with their new antique store on Woodlark St.

Northern Rivers Collectables is set to open Saturday, June 13 and features Punt and Crick, Eclectica, Lismore Collectables and David Tuckett, who specialises in glassware and china, on location.

“There’s a lot of antique dealers in the area and it becomes expensive when you have to hire or rent a whole shop so to make it a little bit cheaper they can rent the spots off and have their shop in one big shop,” Mr Bailey said.

With calls in recent months that the Lismore CBD is dying, the business is an injection of excitement to the CBD.

“Having a big shop like this brings new business to Lismore which needs that get up and go, especially after the COVID-19,” Mr Bailey said.

SAUNA: Northern Rivers Collectables will also have Adam Bailey's popular infra-red sauna business on location.

The owners have grand plans for the premises with Mr Bailey’s infra-red sauna business and a podcast studio being fitted on location and there are plans for markets around the outerside.

“Our sauna has been very popular and that’s why we wanted to keep everything under the one building,” he said.

“We had the equipment (for podcasting) there and wanted to do something a little bit different and that’s why we went for the podcast and having something like that in Lismore is only good for us.”

The grand opening is set to be a great event featuring hot rods, motorbikes, a coffee van, live music, while Nathan Herne from the TA2 series is set to make an appearance.

VINTAGE: Northern Rivers Collectables is home to a great range of exquisite collectables

Mr Bailey is urging the Lismore community to get around the new venture even if they are not a seasoned antiques buyer.

“Just come and have a look, everybody collects something, we’ve all got some niche thing we like and there’ll be something here for somebody,” Mr Bailey said.

Chat@115 and The Halftime Beer and Pie podcasts are available on all major podcast platforms.

Northern Rivers Collectables is located at 126 Woodlark St and it will be open six days a week, Monday to Saturday, after opening.