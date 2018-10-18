New and old favourites: Big rides return for Lismore Show

Dodgem Cars operator Wellsey Cronk is excited to get this year's North Coast National Show underway despite the wet conditions.

FROM screaming and hanging on to dear life, to the more relaxed rides you're happy to jump on with Granny or take the kids, this year's North Coast National has it all.

Wellsey Cronk is the man behind the old favourite the dodgem cars and the Joy Wizzer ride.

"The Joy Wizzer is a thrill ride for the whole family," he said.

"It gets up to a fair sort of a speed so it puts a smile on their face and some of them are even screaming.

"There's another ride that's here for the first time and it spins 365 degrees in the air and there's the alien abduction which is another family ride and the Cyber Party is here every year and it's a real favourite.

"There's a fair selection of rides - one for everyone.

"The dodgem cars are the tamest. If you're not into being upside down the dodgem cars are for you."

Setting up one of the rides at the Lismore Showgrounds in preparation for the North Coast National show. Marc Stapelberg

Organisers said the wet weather hadn't dampened spirits, and everyone was ready for a fun event.

"My workers have put in a big effort here, they've had raincoats on but we've got it all done and we are set up ready for the public to come down," Mr Cronk said.

Get your gumboots ready with a medium chance of showers and a top of 26C, the gates open at 8am.