‘New and exciting’ challenge set for Nathan Herne in 2021

LISMORE motorsport young gun Nathan Herne will be busy behind the wheel next year after signing a new deal with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

The deal will see Herne compete in the S5000 Australian Drivers Championship and the National Trans AM series.

The multi-year deal will see Herne’s Trans AM mustang take on the iconic Valvoline colour scheme and see Herne make his official debut in a S5000 after testing one earlier this year for GRM.

Herne said that after the year he has had, which included not being able to race at Bathurst 1000 with GRM, he was pleased to sort out his future for 2021.

“This announcement is a massive instalment of confidence for me. Earlier in the year I wasn’t too sure where my racing career was going to go especially after the whole Bathurst debacle, I was still working hard at it, but for Garry and Barry Rogers to pick me up for their S5000 and Trans-Am program in 2021 has put the fire back in my belly, I’m more dedicated than ever to make the most of this opportunity,” Herne said.

Herne will be pulling double duties for most of 2021 but he believes he is ready and up to the challenge.

“Swapping between the hard and aggressive style of the Trans-Am to the smooth and precise nature of the S5000 will be tough, but if I didn’t think I was up to the challenge I wouldn’t have signed up for it,” Herne said.

Barry Rogers of GRM said the team had been impressed with Herne throughout 2020 and were looking forward to extending their partnership.

“It is great that we welcome Nathan full-time into the GRM fold for what both Garry and I are assuming will be many years to come,” said Rogers.

“We have made no secret of our thoughts on his skills. We tried to get him into our Bathurst 1000 wildcard, and ever though that did not happen, we have not lost sight of the fast that he is a real talent. Garry and I have been very impressed with him, both as a driver and a young man, so we are pleased to see him join our team.”

