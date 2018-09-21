5 all-new Amazon products available in Australia

AMAZON has announced a new line-up of devices which will make it easier to bring the features and convenience of Alexa to more places in Australian homes.

A number of new products released today shows the world that Amazon is paving the way to dominate in the voice gadget market.

In a 90-minute presentation Amazon showed off its latest Alexa-based gadgets.

More than a dozen devices were revealed, however only a handful will be available in Australia.

These include the Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show and Echo Sub. The Echo Input will become available later in the year.

Amazon Alexa senior vice president Tom Taylor said he wanted consumers to be able to have Alexa in their kitchen, living room, office and more.

"Today, we're excited to expand the number of ways that customers can add Alexa to their home, so they can use Alexa to make their lives more convenient and easy."

New Echo devices available for Australians now include:

1. Echo Show: An all-new design available in Australia, upgraded speaker, a stunning 10-inch HD display, and a built-in smart home hub, plus all the glanceable features customers love about Alexa for $349.

2. All-New Echo Plus: A simple way to start your smart home with a built-in Zigbee hub, plus an upgraded speaker and a new design, and still only $229.

3. All-New Echo Dot: The easiest way to bring Alexa into your home, now with a new speaker for louder and crisper sound, an updated fabric design, and still only $79.

4. Echo Sub: An Echo companion device, that adds deep, rich bass to music playback on Echo devices for $199.

5. Echo Input: The Echo Input has far-field microphones but instead of including its own speaker, it plugs into or pair with another speaker. Not available in Australia until later in the year.

Amazon head scientist Rohit Prasad said with these products the company had delivered on its promise to make Alexa more accurate, conversational and natural.

"When Echo was launched we promised to continue to make Alexa better in every way and we have delivered on that," he said.

"It needed to be more confident, capable and have more skills. It also had to be more accurate.

"Equally vital is that is Alexa needs to have knowledge about real-time world events and facts.

"We could achieve all this and keep our promises of accuracy and skills, but Alexa also needs to appear more natural and conversational while doing all of this. Naturalness is key for interaction.

"The new devices implement all these aspects, making them the most sophisticated of their kind on the market."

All-New Echo Plus from Amazon, with the Echo Inputs.

Amazon's all-new Echo Show has been completely redesigned and features an impressive 10-inch display, and offers a smart home hub inside and a new fabric back cover.

The screen's vibrant display shows colourful, fresh, and compelling visuals. Amazon wants customers to use its screen for watching videos, following recipes and making phone calls, making it an integral part of our lives.

The Echo Plus now includes an embedded temperature sensor, so you can set temperature-based routines using other smart home devices.

For example, when the living room reaches 30 degrees, Alexa can send a notification to your phone and turn on a fan connected to a smart plug.

All new Echo Input (right) and Echo Dot.

The new Echo Dot plays music louder with richer sound, all in a compact design. The best part is it still costs the same as its former model.

You can put an Echo Dot in every room to ask for information or the weather, play music in a multi-room music grouping, set timers and alarms, and control compatible smart home devices.

Then finally the Echo Sub is the first wireless Echo subwoofer for those who want to pump up the bass when listening to music on their existing or new Echo devices.

The Echo Sub.

When paired with compatible smart home devices, the new Echo range allows Australians to transform their home with smart lights, locks, sensors, plugs, switches, and more.

Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, and Echo Sub are available for pre-order on www.amazon.com.au starting today and will start shipping next month.

Devices may also be pre-ordered at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, and more.