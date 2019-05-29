New Alstonville cafe and deli bridges lunchtime gap

FRESH AND FAST: The Oak Shack Cafe Deli is now open in the Alstonville Plaza. (L-R): Caitlin Hayward, owner Mick Oaten, Manager Rebecca Hunter and Trish Bryant.

FRESH AND FAST: The Oak Shack Cafe Deli is now open in the Alstonville Plaza. (L-R): Caitlin Hayward, owner Mick Oaten, Manager Rebecca Hunter and Trish Bryant. Francis Witsenhuysen

A NEW café and deli at Alstonville Plaza is bridging the gap for healthy meals on the go.

Seasoned Alstonville business owners Mick and Natalie Oaten made the "spur of the moment decision to open" after Mrs Oaten was fed up with not being able to grab a quick fresh and wholesome lunch during her break at work.

"We are definitely providing a service that wasn't here for working professionals and customers on the go," Mr Oaten said.

"If you didn't want a pie for lunch there was nothing much else on offer in the Plaza so we thought why we don't do it ourselves... the opportunity came up and here we are.

"So far business has been really good and has been way above our expectations. It's fantastic to be open, we have had so much positive feedback."

The Oatens now own a total of four business in Alstonville including two pharmacies and a tennis business.

"We are fairly used to owning businesses and, like all our businesses, the key to success is hiring really good staff," Mr Oaten said.

The Oak Shack Cafe Deli menu offers a range of fresh meals made daily from local suppliers including wraps, rolls, sandwiches, quiches, lasagne, Wardell Pies, cakes and delicacies as well as Nat's Coffee.

"We offer home made, pre made meals and the deli offers cheeses, hams and the English finer fair like port pies, Guinness pies, blood pudding and other traditional items," he said.

"Our fresh wraps and rolls are very popular."

Mr Oaten, who also wears the hat of Alstonville Chamber of Commerce president, said the business climate in Alstonville was growing, making it a great time to get into small business.

"Alstonville is bypassed now but if you come through on a weekend now all the cafés are full and prospering," he said.

"The Northern Rivers in general is having a boost... the industrial area where my other business is flourishing."

Find Oak Shack Cafe Deli at Alstonville Plaza from 7.30am 5pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 1pm on Saturday.