Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

New aircon units destroyed in school fire overnight

Rae Wilson
by
29th Aug 2018 6:03 AM

SECURITY guards saw two people wearing black running from a Wandal school after fires were lit in two buildings.

One of the fires destroyed air-conditioning units awaiting installation at the school.

Police are investigating the two fires after security called them to the Campbell Street school at 2.30am.

Security had observed two people wearing black running from the school toward Campbell Street.

Entry had been forced to the Arts block and a fire started in the foyer.

The fire has damaged an internal wall however there is smoke damage throughout the building.

A second fire was started outside D block where about 20 air-conditioning units were awaiting installation.

All the air-conditioning units have been destroyed.

The fires were put out by 3am and crime scene investigators will attend the school later this morning.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information or with relevant CCTV to contact police.

air conditioning editors picks police school fire wandal
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Police believe car in serious Bexhill crash was stolen

    Police believe car in serious Bexhill crash was stolen

    News A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was believed to be driving 'stolen' car in a serious, high speed crash near Lismore.

    Casino bank card bandit exposed on CCTV

    premium_icon Casino bank card bandit exposed on CCTV

    Crime One of the victims was a young mum nursing a newborn baby

    Why council is having its first weekend meeting in 30 years

    premium_icon Why council is having its first weekend meeting in 30 years

    Council News HINT: The issue is very controversial

    WATCH OUT: 'Yowies are everywhere', residents warn

    premium_icon WATCH OUT: 'Yowies are everywhere', residents warn

    Offbeat No myth or legend, this is yowie country

    Local Partners